Online Marketing San Diego Company Eric Strate Is Now Offering Performance Based Services

Del Mar, Ca -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Eric Strate, an online marketing company based in San Diego, Calif., is now offering performance based services to its clients. Many business owners are constantly bombarded by emails and phone calls that offer low prices and typically low-quality services for their online marketing plans. This situation inspired Eric Strate to offer performance based pricing, which involves showing tangible results first before the client makes any payments.



This innovative new method is quickly proving to be very successful, and it has allowed the company to build even more trust with its clients. Eric Strate, owner of the eponymously named company, said he wanted to offer the new performance based services because he is confident in his online marketing firm’s ability to deliver top-notch results.



Strate, who has been working at a professional level in Internet Marketing and Search Engine Optimization since 2008, has helped many businesses successfully increase traffic to their websites, which in turn has led to a jump in sales. Strate’s company specializes in online traffic generation for large and small businesses throughout San Diego, as well as local and national marketing campaigns.



As a self-described “total geek with an irrational passion about the very latest SEO trends,” Strate truly enjoys researching, testing and trying out various techniques that will improve the search engine results of his clients’ websites. He knows, based on his experience with his own company, that increased traffic means more sales.



“We do not take any shortcuts, because we have a reputation just like you, and if we help you succeed, you in return help us succeed with referrals and repeat business,” Strate wrote in an article on his company’s website.



“So, as I like to say ‘Traffic is My Business’ because traffic equals sales in the online world, and we do not just try our best, we do our best to bring you maximum online traffic.”



People who would like to learn more about the Eric Strate company and how it can help clients with online traffic generation are welcome to visit the user-friendly website at any time; there, they can read more about the services that the firm provides. For example, clients receive monthly transparent reports, which show tangible proof of the firm’s results, and also top-notch keyword research and competition analysis, which will provide business owners with the information they need for online success.



About Eric Strate

Eric Strate is an online marketing company located in San Diego. Eric Strate has been helping local and national businesses become more visible online, and increasing the traffic they receive, which usually equals more sales. For more information, please visit http://ericstrate.com