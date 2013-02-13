Online Marketing Services Experts Paradigm Marketing Alliance Launches New Company and Website

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Paradigm Marketing Alliance, a business that specializes in helping franchises and other multi-location companies expand their presence on the internet through a wide variety of online marketing services, has just launched both its company and its website.



Paradigm Marketing Alliance first began as a small local firm called SeoOrangeCounty.co. After hearing numerous stories from their customers about ineffective internet marketing work and false information about SEO, founders Chuck and Robert were inspired to take their knowledge of SEO services, social media and online marketing and start a larger company that could help even more clients achieve success.



In the short time Paradigm Marketing Alliance has been open, it has already earned a well-deserved reputation for its expertise relating to internet marketing for small business clients. From small “Mom and Pop” businesses that need to do everything they can to stay afloat and franchises that want to increase the success of their websites, to much larger Fortune 500 companies that must build a stronger presence on the internet, Paradigm Marketing Alliance is ready and able to help.



As an article on PMA11.com explains, one reason that SEO is so important to a company’s success is that it helps ensure that customers will be able to find the business when they conduct an online search.



“You can be certain that the businesses that do pop up first on Google, Yahoo, or Bing were not there by chance,” the article explained, adding that they are listed near the top thanks to Search Engine Optimization (SEO) techniques.



Because the search engines are constantly changing the rules of what they use to rank a page, it can be confusing and frustrating for most business owners to figure out, which in turn uses up valuable time that they should be using to run their company.



“Paradigm Marketing Alliance wants you to mind your own business, while we mind your online business. We have a team of expert, or computer geeks, that really dig algorithms. They know how to play the game to get your Web site ranked at the top of the search.”



Anybody who is interested in learning more about Paradigm Marketing Alliance is welcome to visit the new user-friendly website at any time; there, they can learn more about the company and its many services. Category tabs at the top of the home page make it easy for visitors to find the specific type of information they are looking for. For example, potential clients who are interested in reading about how the company can help with franchise internet marketing can click on “Franchises;” this will bring them to a page filed with in-depth information about this service.



