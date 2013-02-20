Hudson, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Lead to Conversion and B2B Cloud Solutions have joined forces as strategic partners, each bringing a unique set of services and expertise in order to be able to fully meet the needs of their clients. It's an exciting step for both companies as they look to provide clients with capabilities and opportunities not offered from other providers.



Lead to Conversion is a leading provider of search engine optimization, social media, pay-per-click and other online marketing services, offering high-powered, tangible results which small- and medium- sized businesses can greatly benefit from, and can actually afford. They also specialize in providing conversion optimization services for websites and businesses of all varieties.



B2B Cloud Solutions provides cutting-edge service and support for everything related to effectively managing a small business's move to, and ongoing presence on, a cloud environment. This includes hosted cloud and private cloud solutions, IT and computer support, and also invaluable disaster recovery and business continuity services. They are a Certified Microsoft Partner and also hold Microsoft Small Business Specialist Certification.



"Teaming up with Lead to Conversion is an excellent way to provide our clients with extra value. Keeping data and information accessible and secure in many ways goes hand-in-hand with developing a marketable, high quality web presence," said German Lopez, Co-Founder and Partner of B2B Cloud Solutions.



"The security and flexibility which B2B provides their clients is something we have always wanted to be able to offer our own clients at Lead to Conversion. By working together, we believe that we're offering a unique set of capabilities which clients cannot find elsewhere under one roof," said Sean Bolton, Co-Founder and CEO of Lead to Conversion.



Together, LTC and B2B can get any business secure and safe online, manage their internal data and documents across a variety of platforms, market their company through the search engines and social networks, bring in new clients and prospects, and much more.



For more information on Lead to Conversion, visit LeadtoConversion.com, and for more information on B2B Cloud Solutions, visit B2BCloudSolutions.com.



About B2B Cloud Solutions

B2B Cloud Solutions has been serving the Miami and Ft. Lauderdale area for over 20 years, and has remained at the forefront of the evolution of IT services. They focus on assisting small businesses with the migration to a cloud environment, providing hosted cloud and private cloud solutions, IT and computer support services, disaster recovery, round-the-clock technical support, and status as a Microsoft Small Business Specialist and Certified Partner. Learn more about B2B Cloud Solutions by calling 305.593.9934 or visiting B2BCloudSolutions.com.



About Lead to Conversion

Lead to Conversion was founded in October 2006 by several top executives from Intrapromote, LLC, headed by Sean Bolton, Intrapromote's former VP of Sales. The unique LTC approach was clear from the start: to provide comprehensive, holistic search engine optimization and online marketing strategy for regional, local and niche companies who need high quality results at accessible prices. More information on the company can be found at LeadtoConversion.com, or by calling 855.4.SEOLTC.