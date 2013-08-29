Online Marketing Site Social Media Luv Announced

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Social Media Luv is a website that offers a number of services designed for online businesses to jump start their efforts on social media websites. Today, social media websites such as Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus and more have hundreds of millions of subscribers and are fertile ground for businesses to reach customers. Social Media Luv offers inexpensive, yet powerful services that can help small businesses reach these customers.



Studies normally show that people are typically hesitant to “like”, “follow” or “view” posts, accounts or videos unless they have already been extensively visited by others. In essence, this is situation where a business has to already be popular to become popular, a conundrum that often holds back companies from marketing to new customers.



Social Media Luv offers packages of “likes”, “followers” and “views” for their customers to help jump start their marketing efforts. Each of these packages is delivered in a timely manner and comes with money back guarantees. The packages range in price from $14.95 and up depending on what type of package is purchased. Furthermore, each package can be customized in terms of exact numbers for a more natural look that will draw in more potential customers.



Social Media Luv offers an inexpensive, yet very effect way of bolstering the rankings of videos and reaching potentially new customers for social media accounts such as cheap Facebook likes , Twitter followers, and the like. For more information about Social Media Luv and the services that they offer to online businesses , please visit their website.



Seamus Smith

Social Media Luv

Aliso Viejo, CA, USA

support@socialmedialuv.com

http://www.socialmedialuv.com