Online Marketing Strategist Announces New Book

Wilmslow, Cheshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- In this digital age, it is important to ensure that you have a good presence on the internet if you want to make sure that a lot of people buy your products and services. To find out how, http://www.amazon.com/Google-Ultimate-Marketing-Analytics-ebook/dp/B00851Y7PA/ref=la_B007LYV1X8_1_2?ie=UTF8&qid=1343977059&sr=1-2 is the place to go to.



Almost everybody takes the help of Google if they want to find any information. For example, if you are looking for a service that will repair your car, all you need to do is put in the keywords in the search bar so that you can get the most relevant results. And this is where you can ensure that your company always appears at the top of all such relevant queries. To know the best way to ensure that this can be used to your advantage, you need to read the book The Ultimate Guide to Building and Marketing Your Business with Google.



In the book The Ultimate Guide to Building and Marketing Your Business with Google, you would get various techniques on how to get your company’s website into the front pages for queries that are related to your product. This is the cheapest and most efficient way in which you can get more traffic to your website. There are many other companies that actually pay to get their results at the top. But that is very costly and not as effective as the tips given in the book. It is important that you purchase this book if you want to make more profits without having to spend too much on advertising.



You may be wondering why only Google specifically and not the other search engines that are available. The reason behind this is that Google has so many different tools that can be used as well. For example, they have a social networking website that is very popular and that would help you in gaining more customers. Also, Google is the go-to website when it comes to searching for images and videos. Therefore, if you go to the website http://www.amazon.com/Google-Ultimate-Marketing-Analytics-ebook/dp/B00851Y7PA/ref=la_B007LYV1X8_1_2?ie=UTF8&qid=1343977059&sr=1-2, you would be able to purchase the book that would help you transform your website to a popular destination and will help you get more traffic.