Online Masters in Nursing Degree Resource Guide Fills Career Path Information Needs

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2012 -- The new Website Mastersinnursingguides.org hopes to tip the scales in the ongoing healthcare specialist shortage. The Website provides prospective students and nurses with information, listings and reviews of top tier accredited masters in nursing degree programs.



The ongoing shortage of qualified nurses in healthcare has been exacerbated by the lack of qualified nurses holding a masters in nursing. It is these nurse practitioners that provide the leadership, training, research and needed quality-of-care benchmarks that drive both specialized and traditional healthcare settings. “We saw the need for more voices to deliver the information on the opportunities and importance of obtaining a master’s degree in nursing or a master of science in nursing (MSN),” said a mastersinnursingguides.org representative. “This Website is meant to grow into that definitive resource for nurses and students alike.”



Nurses who graduate with a masters degree in nursing are known as advanced practice nurses (APNs). Increasingly, these nurses are delivering healthcare services that were once the exclusive province of physicians. Nurses who obtain a masters degree in nursing or master of science in nursing are found in many critical advanced roles including Nurse Practitioner (NP), Certified Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA), Clinical Nurse Specialist (CNS) and Licensed Nurse Midwife (CNM) among others.



In addition, they may choose paths as healthcare administrators, supervisors, case managers or educators in a variety of healthcare settings. “The nurse practitioners that follow these paths are shaping the healthcare continuum for the 21st century,” said the resource guide Website representative. “Our goal is to help nurses and students understand what it takes to get there as well as the opportunities that are open to them.”



A Master of Science in nursing degree typically takes 18 to 24 months to complete. There are a number of paths that can be taken depending on the student’s starting point and career goals. All of these options are spelled out on the resource guide Website. In addition, visitors can contact the Website’s representatives for further detailed information on specific schools and programs within the career trajectory. For more information, please visit http://www.mastersinnursingguides.org/



About Masters in Nursing Degree & Schools Resource Guides

Masters in Nursing Degree & Schools Resource Guides is a Website that provides prospective students and nurses with information, listings and reviews of top tier accredited masters in nursing degree programs. Visitors obtain detailed information on the vast array of academic paths and career options for students and those already within the nursing and healthcare field. Visitors can contact Website representatives for additional information via a short online form.