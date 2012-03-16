Online MBA Can Yield Higher Salaries, Promotions, Career Changes

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2012 -- In today’s job climate there’s no such thing as being overqualified. Employers have perhaps the most qualified, most educated candidate pool ever. Busy employees want to get one step ahead, but they’re trying to keep their head above water at work and many also have the demands of a busy home life.



An online MBA — Master of Business Administration — offers convenience, the potential for better job stability and marketability, the opportunity to switch careers, and can improve a person’s chances at starting a successful business. Or, for the new college graduate, an online MBA can make their resume shine as they compete for managerial jobs in the public and private sectors.



In addition, there are numerous MBA specializations available. “ …the fact that an online MBA degree is a forward-thinking choice doesn’t mean that it’s limited in scope; on the contrary, the majors available through online MBA programs are many and varied,” states Online MBA Guides. “They range from such things as Real Estate to Finance and even Healthcare.”



If a healthcare worker wants to pursue management, finance or administration, then an MBA specialization in healthcare would be a convenient way to reach their goal.



Likewise, if a real estate agent is finding business a little slow-going, then an online MBA will broaden the opportunities available and make the agent more marketable. An MBA specialization would allow a real estate agent to branch out to managerial positions in development, appraisal, and urban planning or construction.



For those embarking on an entrepreneurship or for those whose own business is struggling, an MBA specialization in entrepreneurship will provide vital skills for managing finance and accounting.



Other MBA specializations include marketing, finance, nonprofit management, sustainability, management, information technology, operations, international business, and executive. State specializations for California, Florida, and New York are also offered.



Online MBA programs typically run two years, but one-year programs are gaining in popularity. Requirements include a bachelor’s degree from an accredited U.S. four-year undergraduate facility or college, or its equivalent from outside the U.S. Most online MBA programs will require transcripts and up to 3 letters of recommendation.



About Online MBA Guides

Online MBA Guides provides prospective students and teachers with information, news and resources for the top accredited and online MBA programs. The website covers topics such as available schools, majors and types of degrees, admissions requirements, tuition, accreditation, FAQs, careers and more.



For more information, please visit http://www.onlinembaguides.org/