Online MBA Guides Gives Students Comprehensive Resources for Choosing an Online MBA Program

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2012 -- Online MBA Guides announced today that their in-depth resources can now offer prospective MBA students a one-stop solution for finding the perfect program. By exploring the different options associated with an online MBA, students can learn what course of study will best suit their goals and professional aspirations after graduation.



The company’s resources provide comprehensive answers to some of the most common questions a student will have when pursuing an online MBA degree. Interested scholars will learn about the most popular types of MBAs, such as those focused on marketing, management, healthcare, information technology or non-profit management.



“With an online MBA, students aren’t restricted to rigid class hours or their locations,” said a company spokesman for Online MBA Guides. “Our resources can help them figure out what program is truly going to fit with their lifestyles and current commitments, while also assisting them through the entire application process.”



The resources also provide a detailed look at the reasons for choosing an online MBA degree. Students will learn how this type of degree can help them with both lateral and upward career movement, entrepreneurial endeavors, wage increases, job security, marketability and earning a PhD.



One helpful aspect is the company’s detailed explanation of online MBA admission requirements. Students must have an undergraduate degree from an accredited 4-year institution and be prepared to submit copies of their school transcripts. Other aspects of the admissions process are also discussed, such as letters of recommendation, personal essays and a comprehensive resume or CV.



Another topic explored by Online MBA Guides is the importance of networking. Students will learn why they need to foster business and personal connections through events and workshops before they even start their schooling. Additionally, a list of professional associations, such as the International Association of Business Communications (IABC) or the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA) is provided. With these resources, prospective students can gain access to online seminars, exclusive events and internship opportunities in their fields of study.



About Online MBA Guides

Online MBA Guides provides prospective students with all the comprehensive resources they need to successfully attain an MBA degree. The company gives students in-depth information regarding dozens of MBA programs, including finance, marketing, healthcare, non-profit management and many more. Each online MBA program is dissected in detail to enable students to decide which program is the best fit for their unique situation.



For more information, please visit http://www.onlinembaguides.org.