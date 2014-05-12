Online Media Strategist John Deck Signs Doug Fogel to Multi-Book Publishing and Promotion Package

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- John Deck, online media strategist and president of Direct Market Results announces signing a multi-year, multi-book agreement with Doug Fogel. Doug Fogel is a professional resume writer and marketer specializing in creating direct response packages.



Doug Fogel’s first book is Your Resume, Your Voice – How to Write a Resume That Gets You Hired. This guidebook is for jobseekers who want help writing their own resumes. The book will be published on or around May 9, 2014 and be available on Amazon a as a Kindle eBook. A hardcopy version will follow.



“My new book will reveal some little-known strategies I’ve picked up in my 17 years of marketing that people can use to fine-tune their job-search campaigns,” Fogel said. “It will serve as a great aid for those who want a leg up in this tough job market.”



“I learned as much about authority and reputation marketing from a one-hour consult with John Deck as I have in five-figure marketing courses from so-called market gurus." adds Fogel. “John presents clear step-by-step plan for success”.



“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Doug,” said John Deck, President of Direct Market Results. “This partnership will bring an exciting line of products to people who need resumes and help writing persuasive copy.”



About Direct Market Results

Direct Market Results specializes in providing online marketing and lead generation services. Services that build companies and individual’s online authority and reputation that attack high value patients and clients. Their “Get Published Program” establishes medical practitioners and industry experts as recognized authorities in their markets. www.DirectMarketResults.com



Email: john.deck@DirectMarketResults.com

Sacramento, California