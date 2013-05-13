Online Media Training Course Now Available on iPads and Tablets at Special Low Price

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Many smaller companies are missing out on the chance to raise their profile and build sales through effective use of the media. As the cameras roll or the reporter's pencil hovers expectantly, business owners frequently lose their nerve and fail to get across their message, wasting a golden opportunity. However, help is at hand with Complete Media Confidence for the Smaller Business, a specially-tailored five-part online video training course from Media Training Online, presented by one of Britain's most respected media training experts, former BBC journalist Tom Maddocks. It is now available for the first time on iPads, tablets and smartphones as well as laptops and desktop computers.



For smaller companies and sole traders, investing in expensive face-to-face media training may appear to be a cost they just can’t afford. This can often result in opportunities for media exposure being missed due to fears of being misquoted - or a crisis dealt with poorly, as difficult questions leave the interviewee tongue-tied. So at the same time, Media Training Online is cutting the cost of the course for a limited time period to £149 (approx. US$233 at current exchange rates).



Complete Media Confidence for the Smaller Business delivers over two hours of video material, allowing smaller companies to receive the kind of inside information usually reserved for big-company media training. The course saves the time taken out of the office to attend an external course, providing top-quality instant expertise at the click of a mouse. Included within the course is a special bonus module on how to Use the Media to Build Your Business.



In addition, the company's Media Doctor service provides individual interview coaching and practice by phone, which complements the online material and completes the package. Using this service, you can practice the tough questions for your own business and sharpen up your message with the Complete Media Confidence presenters. “As a BBC reporter I found some companies were brilliant at getting their message over and building their profile, but many others had no idea how to interest the journalist in what they were doing, or spoke in jargon,” says Tom Maddocks. “So we developed this course to show people what to do, using plenty of demonstration interviews to get the points across.”



Find out:



- What journalists are looking for

- How to get your message across in any interview

- What works (and doesn’t) on radio and TV

- How to deal with difficult questions

- And more



About Media Training Online

Media Training Online was founded by Tom Maddocks, an ex-BBC business reporter who is has over 20 years' experience working in TV, radio and print media and is now acknowledged as one of the UK's leading media training experts. He is author of the book 'The M-factor: media confidence for business leaders and managers'.



