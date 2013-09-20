Online Medical Assistant Programs Are the Focus of New Website MedicalAssistantProgramOnline.net

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- MedicalAssistantProgramOnline.net, a website that provides in-depth and helpful information and advice on how to become a medical assistant, has just launched its new and user-friendly site. The website, http://www.medicalassistantprogramonline.net/, also provides prospective students with information about programs in their area, as well as reviews of some of the best medical assistant schools in the country.



While many people are interested in working in the exciting and rewarding field of medicine as a medical assistant, they may not have the time to pursue a degree at a traditional brick and mortar school. Students’ schedules tend to be extremely busy, and they often work full or part time and have family responsibilities to attend to, in addition to their school work. This is why online degree programs are becoming so popular; students can learn from the comfort of home, when it is most convenient for them. Thanks to the new website, students can learn what they need to know about online medical assistant programs and help determine which online school will be the best fit for them.



The new website also explains what it means to be a certified medical assistant, and what the job duties typically entail.



“Medical assistants are responsible for the administrative side of the health care industry,” an article on the website explained, adding that they are secretaries of sorts, but they do much more than answer phone calls.



“They are in charge of filing patient records, contacting insurance companies, scheduling appointments, billing and coding, and preparing patients to see their doctors. The training to do all of this is minimal, and the rewards are huge. That’s why becoming a medical assistant is so desirable.”



The new website also provides future students with helpful advice about how to become a medical assistant. For example, the site explains which degrees and certifications are needed or recommended, and what skills employers will be looking for.



Anybody who would like to learn more about becoming a medical assistant is welcome to visit the new website at any time; there, they can browse through the educational articles and reviews of online programs.



About MedicalAssistantProgramOnline.net

MedicalAssistantProgramOnline.net is a new website that is dedicated to helping students discover everything they need to know about a career in medical assisting. The site is ideal for people who want to become a medical assistant, but do not have enough time to take courses at a local campus. The site is already rated number one as the best source for medical assistant schools. For more information, please visit http://www.medicalassistantprogramonline.net/