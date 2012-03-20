Doctors in Training and USMLE Weapon Announce Affiliation

Fort Worth, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2012 -- Doctors In Training, a leading provider in online medical education, and USMLE Weapon, a cutting edge interactive question bank for the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE), announced an affiliation that will allow all DIT students who have purchased a 2012 Step 1 or Step 2 online review course the opportunity to receive a complimentary 90-day subscription to the USMLE Weapon question bank.



Since its inception, Doctors In Training has focused on providing quality content to medical students. The affiliation between Doctors In Training and USMLE Weapon will allow each company to concentrate on its strengths, video-based medical content in the case of Doctors In Training, and online question bank content through a dynamic platform in the case of USMLE Weapon. The synergy developed by this combination of strengths will create an integrated experience of top-quality USMLE preparation materials for medical students.



Doctors In Training chose an affiliation with USMLE Weapon to create the best recipe for medical student success. “In addition to the quality of their content, cutting edge technology, and impressive analytic capabilities, USMLE Weapon also shares our student-centered philosophy that is so important for any organization that we work with,” said Peter Blaisdell, executive vice president of Doctors In Training.



“Providing the most up-to-date content for our students is of top importance,” said Michael Blair, USMLE Weapon president. “Our questions were created by recent high-scoring test takers and are dynamically changing based on feedback from both students and physicians. Paired with Doctors In Training’s annual student-focused updates, we will create the ideal equation of high-yield content for our USMLE students.”



“The physicians at Doctors In Training had an opportunity to review the more than 1,700 questions that medical students around the world will use to prepare for the USMLE,” said Michael McInnis, MD, Doctors In Training’s director of production. “Having an opportunity to influence the content was an important piece of our decision. We are confident that the USMLE Weapon questions will help students increase their USMLE exam scores.”



For more information about USMLE Weapon, please click here: http://www.usmleweapon.com/ or call 877.233.6460



For more information about Doctors In Training, please click here: http://www.doctorsintraining.com/ or call 817.870.2730.