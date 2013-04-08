Online Merchant Recognized by Amazon for Outstanding Sales and Customer Service

Dothan, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently recognized Bamabots.com, a leading online retailer of pea and bean shellers as well as corn cutter systems, for outstanding performance during the 2012 holiday season and excellent customer service. Bamabots' sales ranked among the top 25% of all Amazon sellers and customer satisfaction received an A+ rating.



A Bambots.com company spokesperson said "We're thrilled with this acknowledgment and it confirms what we already knew based on customer reaction: people purchase our products because they know that the merchandise and our company are dependable."



Mr. Pea Sheller is Bamabots' best selling model.



It's a popular choice for micro-gardens and shelling small batches of peas or beans at one time. The electric version is the coffee table top model. It's a medium duty pea shelling machine perfect for medium and large gardens. Electric Mr. Pea Sheller ships fully assembled and is large enough for big jobs yet compact enough to fit into a closet. The Taylor Pea Sheller and Little Pea Sheller Machines are the heavy duty models designed for large gardens and light industrial operations.



A large part of Bamabots' business success is because the owner of the company uses these models personally, providing the firsthand knowledge and experience to help people. Quality products and fast courteous service has earned Bamabots thousands of satisfied customers.



Happy customers are not the only ones paying attention to Bamabots. The Amazon Services Team had this to say about Bamabots' recent distinction, "Thank you for the hard work and dedication that made these results possible. You provide an exceptional shopping experience for customers on Amazon."



About Bamabots.com

Bamabots is a leading online retailer of Pea Shellers and bean shellers as well as corn cutter systems. The company offers Fast, Free Same-Day Shipping and a UPS tracking number so you can track your purchase all the way to your door.



