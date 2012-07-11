Online Missy Apparel Boutique, SpecialWishes.Biz, Announces Grand Opening

El Dorado, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2012 -- With women’s boutiques taking the internet by storm, very few offer the social, economic and cultural appeal of Special Wishes. With a mandate to help improve the lives of others, the brand new online store is proving that retail therapy can be less than selfish.



The store showcases the best in Missy clothing, jewelry, gifts and home decor. Many of the store’s lines place a special focus on social, economic, and environmental issues. In fact, the store even plans to donate five percent of every sale to promote the spirit of female entrepreneurship.



The messages the store’s lines promote stretch far and wide across society. For example, the Sabrina Barnett Collection features messages on shirts that empower women. Homeware items from Chaba Decor use recycled wood from tsunamis and old buildings to build beautiful pieces. Another product line, Peace Frogs, use fun branding to bring awareness to amphibians and reptiles.



Special Wishes women’s boutique also carries an expansive range of fashion tops, dresses, jewelry and personalized gifts.



“Aside from making women who shop with us both look and feel wonderful, we are helping them do their bit to assist organizations and people in need of help. Our aim is to promote female unity and empowerment through the sale of specially-selected items that have the double benefit of putting money into the pockets of those who need it the most,” explains Sherry Howard, owner of Special Wishes.



She continues, “The store exists online, with no geographic bars to getting involved. We can ship our items far and wide to allow as many people as possible to benefit.”



To celebrate their grand opening, a free Peace Frog mug will be delivered with each order of $75 or more. With each family eligible to receive one free mug until July 31st, the opportunity to indulge in some retail therapy and provide aid to others has never been greater.



“Special Wishes aims to be an easy, fun and unique shopping experience for all. We will continually be adding new product lines, brands and merchandise. In fact, anyone who feels that their merchandise is a good fit for us is encouraged to make contact,” Sherry concludes.



Special Wishes can be found online at: http://www.specialwishes.biz



The store’s progress can also be followed on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/specialwisheswomensboutique



About Special Wishes

Special Wishes showcases Missy clothing, jewelry, gifts, and home decor. The company believes that women are fashionable at any age. Feature lines include: The Sabrina Barnett Collection, Peace Frogs, and Chaba Decor.



Special Wishes is the Place for Retail Therapy.