Online Mobile Phone Loading Station Grows User Base with Over 50,000 Transactions and Counting

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2011 -- Morbie.com, the preeminent online loading station for mobile minutes to the Philippines, recently announced the milestone of 50 thousand transactions and counting. The company provides the ability to send load to the Philippines, or as they are commonly referred to as “minutes,” to mobile phone owners in the Philippines from family and friends around the world.



Today, there are more than 12 million Filipinos who work and live around the world. The growth of Morbie among these expatriates is due primarily to its ease of use, inexpensive tiered minute options and compatibility with all of the major mobile providers in the Philippines.



With an embattled economy, many Filipinos seek work wherever it can be found around the world. This often means leaving family members and friends behind temporarily or indefinitely to realize dreams of financial security. Morbie keeps everyone connected through a choice of inexpensive load credit options that automatically load the minutes to the receiving phone in the Philippines.



Morbie works automatically with the largest and most common mobile providers in the Philippines including Globe, Smart Communications and Sun Cellular. The smart load process is made even easier with a variety of payment options including PayPal, Visa, MasterCard or American Express. The person who wants to send load to the Philippines can be located anywhere in the world.



“As an overseas Filipino worker stationed in Kuwait with my husband, we could not immediately send for our daughter to stay with us,” said a longtime Morbie user. “I needed to send load from Kuwait to the Philippines every single week so that our young daughter could speak with us on a regular basis. We couldn’t go home as often as we would like so we relied on Morbie for conversations with relatives that we left behind until we can all be together again.”



The thousands of current Morbie users and the thousands that will join their ranks in the coming days to send load to Philippines recipients are assured of prompt, secure delivery with the company’s money back guarantee. Morbie’s growth as an online loading station strictly for cell phone users in the Philippines has become a simple way for Filipinos in America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and elsewhere around the globe to stay in touch with the Philippines simply and inexpensively. For more information on Morbie, please visit: http://www.morbie.com