Online Movie Ticketing Services Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis And Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- The online movie ticketing market is forecasted to grow by USD 13.72 billion by the year 2017 with a CAGR of 7.3%. Online movie ticketing industry has revolutionized the traditional ticket booking system and totally changed the consumer habits of buying movie tickets. The online movie ticketing market is experiencing continuous growth due to changing need for entertainment, penetration of internet, more awareness about online services, intensive advertising and many more.



Some supporting factors which drive the market growth are: increasing digitalization, rising disposable income of consumers, internet services, frequent movie releases, and many more. This industry is facing some uncertain events that may occur at times and could be a barrier for the growth of online movie ticketing services. They could be: Cyber crime, fraudulent sites and lack of trust in online transactions. Trust can be built by refunding money if the transaction is not completed.



Moreover, providing digital 3D screens can attract a larger audience with consumers willing to pay more for a rich visual experience.



Some of the market players in this industry are BIG Cinemas, Bookmyshow.com, AOL MovieFone INC, Kyazoonga, movietickets.com and VOX Cinemas. In coming years, online movie ticketing services are expected to command a huge market share within the movie ticketing services market.



This market research report analyzes important market segments, and major geographies. This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



