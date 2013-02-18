Online Niche Marketing Experts Release New Version of Its Popular Wordpress Theme

Dayton, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Niche Marketing pioneers Spencer Haws and Chris Guthrie have announced the release of "Niche Website Theme 2.0", the update to their premium Wordpress theme, designed specifically for websites focused on specific marketing niches. The theme allows website owners to easily place ads and content in the most effective positions based on the behavior of their target audiences.



The first version of this popular Wordpress theme has been installed on over 3,000 web sites since its release last year. "Niche Website Theme 2.0" adds more features - including the ability to customize the color of both the website and imported ad content, change the overall site layout to best target its customers and to optimize ad placement through split testing.



Completely Customizing the Website



The Niche Website Theme 2.0 makes it easy for to quickly create a niche website, change the layout, customize the colors, and connect social media accounts. 10 high-conversion layouts that have been tested over years of research are built into the theme, along with the top ten most popular website color combinations. The theme provides complete customization of the colors used within the theme layouts using a built-in color selector, eliminating the need to work within the site's code.



Automatically Track High Converting Advertisements



The Niche Website Theme 2.0 also provides a built-in ad banner management system and split testing engine in one. Site owners can automatically rotate up to three different advertising codes for over a ten banner ad zones. This allows different color combinations with any advertising provider to be tested quickly to determine which advertisements generate the most money and highest click-through rate.



To celebrate the launch of Niche Website Theme 2.0, Haws and Guthrie will be running a week-long 70% discount off the premium Wordpress theme, along with bonus training modules. Niche Website Theme 2.0 goes on sale Wednesday, February 20th at 10:00 am ET. To learn more about Niche Website Theme 2.0, visit http://gooduxdesign.com/nichetheme2



About Spencer Haws and Chris Guthrie

Spencer Haws developed the industry’s leading keyword research tool for search engine optimization, Long Tail Pro, and shares his insights and research on www.nichepursuits.com and “Niche Pursuits” podcast. Chris Guthrie has developed numerous research and marketing applications for Amazon affiliates to help develop their web sites, and recently released the book “How to Make Money as an Amazon Associate”.



About Good UX Design

Good UX Design provides honest and in-depth reviews of online research tools, as well as tutorials and advice on developing customer-friendly websites. The Niche Website Theme 2.0 review is the latest addition to the list.



