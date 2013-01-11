Online Nursing Schools Are Explained in Detail at Newly Launched Website NursingSchoolPrograms.net

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- NursingSchoolPrograms.net, a user-friendly website that features a vast array of information about online nursing school options, has just launched its brand new site. The website offers multiple solutions for online nursing schools, as well as in-depth articles about educational requirements, career choices, and much more.



The timing of the new website is perfect; as the economy continues to struggle, many people are considering a change in careers. Despite the recent recession, economic experts have noted that the medical field not only held its own, but actually grew even stronger. As a result, both young students who are just starting their college education and adults who are looking for a new field of work are interested in learning more about online nursing programs.



NursingSchoolPrograms.net is a one-stop shop for advice on how to go about obtaining a nursing degree. In addition to links to several high quality online nursing school programs, the site also answers many common questions prospective nursing students may have, including the average pediatric nurse salary, and why completing online RN to BSN classes can be a good career move to make.



“An RN to BSN online degree program prepares the student for more sophisticated knowledge in life-saving technology and information management,” an article on the new site explained, adding that clinical training is a crucial factor in earning a BSN.



“Candidates are required to apply theory to hands-on training through labs and a variety of hospital and community settings.”



Using the NursingSchoolPrograms.net website is easy; people who are interested in learning more about their online nursing school options are welcome to visit the site at any time. There, they can browse through the wide variety of information and articles. Handy category tabs located on the home page make it easy to find out more about specific degree programs.



For example, anybody who is interested in reading about online MSN programs may click on the “MSN Degrees” tab; this will bring them to a page that features a list of the top online nursing programs that offer this degree, as well as additional information about the topic.



Aspiring nursing students may also enter in their zip code and what type of degree they are interested in obtaining; this will bring up a list of schools that would be a good match for them.



