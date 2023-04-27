NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Delivery Hero Holding GmbH (Germany), Foodpanda GmbH (Germany), Just Eat Holding Ltd. (United Kingdom), Swiggy (India), Zomato (India), UberEats (United States), Deliveroo (United Kingdom), DoorDash (United States), Postmates (United States), Foodler Inc. (United States).



Online on-demand food delivery services are refer as online services which can be accessed by using apps or the web portals. Consumers can access such web portals or apps with a simple click of their fingertips. On-demand food delivery services basically partner with the local restaurants like full service restaurants (FSRs) and also quick service restaurants (QSRs) for food delivery. The market of the online on-demand food delivery service is growing rapidly due to the changing lifestyle and rising disposable income. Also the internet penetration is growing which is one of the driving force for this market. While some of the factors like cost associated with the delivery service, and quality linked with the food service may hamper the over all market.



Opportunities:

- Growing Millennial Inclination Towards Online Food

- Incorporation of AI



Influencing Market Trend

- Tampered Proof Packaging to Avoid Food Tampering

- Technology is Propelling the Industry Forward and Delivery by Drone is a Trend to Watch Out for



Market Drivers

- Changing Life Style and Standards Fueled by Growing Disposable Income



Challenges:

- High Competitive Rivalry Makes It tougher for New Entrants to Establish in the Market



Analysis by Type (Order-focused food delivery services, Logistics-focused food delivery services), Application (Office buildings, Family, Other), Mode Of Payment (Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, Wallets, Food Cards, Cash on Delivery, Others)



- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [Delivery Hero Holding GmbH (Germany), Foodpanda GmbH (Germany), Just Eat Holding Ltd. (United Kingdom), Swiggy (India), Zomato (India), UberEats (United States), Deliveroo (United Kingdom), DoorDash (United States), Postmates (United States), Foodler Inc. (United States)]

The regional analysis of Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



