Major Players in Market are:

Handy [United States], Hello Alfred [United States], YourMechanic [United States], Zaarly [United States], Airtasker [Australia], AskForTask [Canada], CLEANLY [United States], MyClean [United States], Paintzen [United States] and SERVIZ [United States].



What is Online On-Demand Home Services?

Online on demand home services are offered by software applications which run online or can be accessed over internet. These services are gaining traction owing to their ability to provide services on time in a cost effective way. The common on demand home services includes home cleaning, pest control, automobile repairs, plumbing, mobile repair and others.



Online On-Demand Home Services Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Type (Cellular, Non-Cellular), Service (Food, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Beauty, Home Welfare, Others)



Growth Drivers

- Growing Digitization and Smartphone Penetration

- Convenience for Consumer as They Access Services on the Go



Market Trends

- Rising Demand in Beauty and Personal Care

- Service Providers with Skilled Workforce are in Demand



Roadblocks

- Unreliability of Services and Trust Deficit Among Consumer and Service Providers

- Security Issues and Rising Incident of Fraud Activities



Opportunities

- Growing Urbanization and Changing Lifestyle in Emerging Countries

- Rising Disposable Income of People



Challenges

- Unorganized Nature of Market

- Reluctance Nature in Terms of Adoption in Rural Areas



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Online On-Demand Home Services Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Online On-Demand Home Services market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Online On-Demand Home Services market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Online On-Demand Home Services market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



