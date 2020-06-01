Online on-Demand Home Services Market Size, 2020 Rising Impact of COVID-19, Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2020 -- The Global Online On-demand Home Services Market provides a concise analysis on the recent market trends. The report further includes statistics, market forecasts and revenue estimations, that in addition highlights its status in the competitive domain as well as expansion trends adopted by major industry players.



The demand for online on-demand home services is increasing due to easy convenience and accessibility. The on-demand services are quite popular with the present generation, as they are the largest consumers of internet services. Consumers can raise a request for a home service that they are looking for using the web or an app. The popular on-demand home services include beauty, fitness, laundry, appliances, home cleaning, pest control, automobile repairs, plumbing, electrical, painting, carpentry, mobile repair, and computer repair.



In 2018, the global Online On-demand Home Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Online On-demand Home Services Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.



This report studies the Online On-demand Home Services Market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025



The key players covered in this study:

Handy (US)

Hello Alfred (US)

Helping

YourMechanic

Zaarly

Airtasker

AskForTask

CLEANLY

MyClean

Paintzen

SERVIZ



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Cellular

Non-Cellular



Market segment by Application, split into:

Food

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Beauty

Home Welfare

Others



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Online On-demand Home Services Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Online On-demand Home Services Market development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.



To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online On-demand Home Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



With the given market data, Researchers offers customizations according to the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Online On-demand Home Services market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.



Note: Our report does take into account the impact of corona virus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.

As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.