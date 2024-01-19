Online on-Demand Laundry Service Market to See Huge Growth by 2030 : Laundrapp, Cleanly, Tide Spin, Cleanly, Rinse

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2024 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Online On-demand Laundry Service Market Insights, to 2030" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the Online On-demand Laundry Service market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Cleanly (United States), Rinse (United States), 24tidy (China), Mulberrys Garment Care (United States), Washmen (United Arab Emirates), Wassup Laundry (India), Laundrapp (United Kingdom), Tide Spin (United States), Laundryheap (United Kingdom), FlyCleaners (United States), LaundroKart (India), DRYV LLC (United States), Edaixi (China)



Scope of the Report of Online On-demand Laundry Service

Online laundry service offers door-to-door services like dry cleaning, washing, folding, and ironing of clothes to the customers. On-demand laundry service providers hire delivery professionals and partner with the local dhobis to manage them. In recent times, online laundry services are gaining much popularity due to the busy lifestyle and cost-effective service. The growing tourism sector, thereby hospitality industry will also create huge demand for door-to-door laundry service in nearer future.



In February 2021, Laundryheap 2.8 million Euros to continue international expansion. During the pandemic, Laundryheap introduced new â€˜virus washâ€™ services and extra-hot cleaning offerings, as well as expanded support for their B2B clients. The company has also focused on making its supply chain more sustainable through green cleaning techniques and low-carbon transport. However, Laundryheap will use the funding to accelerate its expansion to additional international markets, whilst retaining its focus on sustainable growth and profitability.



The Global Online On-demand Laundry Service Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by End-user (Residential, Commercial), Service Type (Laundry, Dry Clean, Duvet Clean)



Market Opportunities:

- High Adoption in Developed Countries Due to Large Number of Working Population and Busy Lifestyle



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Demand of Online Service Platforms to Save Time and Additional Costs



Market Trend:

- Increased Use of Internet and Penetration of Smartphones Will Boost the Adoption of Mobile Applications



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



