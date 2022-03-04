Online Paid Knowledge Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: Quora, Udemy, Chegg

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Online Paid Knowledge Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Online Paid Knowledge market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Quora (United States), Skillshare (United States), Coursera (United States), Udemy, Inc (United States), EdX (United States), Udacity (United States), Chegg (United States), FutureLearn (United Kingdom) and Codecademy (United States).



Definition:

Online paid knowledge (OPK) has grown in popularity as online knowledge platforms transition from providing online free knowledge to OPK. Trust is essential because knowledge is subjective, and OPK requires consumers to invest money, time, and effort. OPK transactions are typically conducted on online knowledge platforms, which are online communities where users can share, sell, seek, and buy knowledge, such as question and answer (Q&A) sites and online course platforms.



Growth Drivers

- Increasing Content Digitization

- Learning Management System (LMS) Switching to Cloud-Based Systems



Roadblocks

- High Cost of Online Programs

- Rising Adaptability Concerns



Opportunities

- Rise of Online Learning

- Increasing Government Programs related to Online Knowledge



The Global Online Paid Knowledge Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Online Q&A, Live Session, Paid Subscription, Course Column, Others), End-User (Academic, Corporate, Individual, Others), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), Provider (Service, Content)



Global Online Paid Knowledge market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategiesto helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Online Paid Knowledge market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Online Paid Knowledge market.

- -To showcase the development of the Online Paid Knowledge market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Online Paid Knowledge market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Online Paid Knowledge market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Online Paid Knowledge market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



