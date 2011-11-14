Online Password Management Set To Debut For MSP and IT VARs

Calgary, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2011 -- Any Information Technology (IT) professional knows how difficult it can be to manage the myriad of passwords for the different systems that their clients have. PASSPORTAL is about to change all that.



PASSPORTAL is a robust online password management system that is geared specifically for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Information Technology (IT) consulting firms, or any other technology services company that has responsibility for managing the passwords and credentials for their clients. The system was designed by an IT company for other IT companies to ease their daily pains and struggles of managing and auditing access of staff to client passwords.



PASSPORTAL strongly believes that the number one priority of any online password management system is protection of passwords. Data is stored with AES-256 encryption using a multi-tiered SHA-256 hash algorithm. In addition, PASSPORTAL uses an additional datacenter that is host to a secondary unique system level hash (SHA-256). As with any secured website, PASSPORTAL utilizes Secured Sockets Layer (SSL) for all traffic that is routed to its servers.



According to Colin Knox, Chief Executive Officer of PASSPORTAL, “Password Management of their clients’ passwords tended to be a huge pain point for IT Providers. Now they will have access to a technologically-advanced and enterprise-level protection solution. PASSPORTAL will become the new standard to follow in password security.”



PASSPORTAL is an online password management system for IT firms that secures client passwords, granting access to consultants on a per client basis providing full auditing and reports. The System is highly robust providing subscription packages ranging from Bronze to Diamond with potential for another level if larger firms find that one of the levels does not meet their needs.



IT providers can be the first to pre-register. If they enter the Referral Code of SPR11 before Monday November 21st, they will receive the first 2 months of their subscription for free!



About PASSPORTAL

PASSPORTAL strives to be the most comprehensive password management solution for IT companies and MSP’s, offering additional system integrations and feature enhancements already in development.



If you are an IT company that is serious about the management and protection of your client passwords, visit www.passportal.it today for more information or email info@passportal.it.