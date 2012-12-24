Online Payment and E-Commerce in China 2012 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- In the past few years, China's e-commerce market has been expanding rapidly. When this report was first published in 2009, only 50.6% of transactions were processed through an online payment channel. Today, more and more payments are occurring online: 73.9% of transactions are processed online and only 11.6% of transactions are cash on delivery. In this report we identify the characteristics of the Chinese online payment market and China's B2C e-commerce market. We identify the problems payment providers and online merchants face, and we explain the solutions that are key to overcoming these problems. Ultimately, this report provides the reader with a deeper understanding of e-commerce and online payment in China today while simultaneously displaying the trends that help shape future developments in the market. The data is developed from our systematic and rigorous methodology, where we carried out 100 in-depth interviews with leading online merchants across a variety of sectors.
Key Topics Covered
Key factors shaping the development of e-Commerce in China
Market Surveys: China's online merchants and online payment providers
Trends and the future of e-Commerce in China
Opportunities for foreigners players
