Online Peptides Company Extreme Peptide's New Website Design Takes Effect This Week

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Extreme Peptide, an online company that specializes in providing researchers with high quality custom peptides, protein expressions, and chemicals, recently announced that its newest website changes are now in effect. The company’s website upgrades include the creation of a simpler navigation system and the addition of detailed company and product descriptions.



Extreme Peptide’s design upgrades were intended to enhance the shopping experience of its customers. The new navigation system allows users to locate proteins, custom peptides, and catalog peptides and chemicals easily; the updated merchandise and company descriptions help visitors to better understand the product range.



By visiting the “Custom Peptides” section, the viewer can gain access to an alphabetical list of the company’s peptide blends, which includes Antide Acetate, Carbetocin Acetate, and Eptifibatide. Many of the products listed in this section have comprehensive descriptions that include important details about the product, such as its synonyms, appearance, purity, and molecular formula and weight.



For instance, the description for Deslorelin Acetate—a peptide that stops the production of sex hormones—informs customers that the peptide appears as a white powder, is stable for 90 days at room temperature, and is sourced by chemical synthesis.



Many of the site’s customers have expressed their appreciation for the quality of Extreme Peptide’s products. Since its inception in late 2010, Extreme Peptide has always devoted itself to providing excellent customer service, care, and confidentiality to its clients.



“As someone with a degree in chemistry, an abiding love of pharmacology and a need for consistent, high quality research chemicals and peptides, I find Extreme Peptide the best peptides company that the market has to offer,” stated William K. in his review of the company. “They consistently deliver on time and communicate clearly. Their products are top notch and have the degree of purity required in my research.”



Individuals interested in learning more about Extreme Peptide and where to buy peptides can visit the company’s website for more information.



About Extreme Peptide

Extreme Peptide is a company that is dedicated to supplying chemical research professionals with the best possible peptides and chemicals available for purchase online. The company is one of the very few suppliers that sells 100 percent USA made products, and they have the lowest prices around for the quality products they carry. The company’s peptides and chemicals should be used for scientific research only and never for human consumption. For more information, please visit http://extremepeptides.com