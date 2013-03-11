Online Pharmacy Makes Buying Prescription Drugs Online Safer and Cost Effective

Staffordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Traditionally, US consumers have bought their prescription drugs from a number of online pharmacy chains, including Canadian pharmacies, where they have been able to source prescription drugs, both branded and generic, for less than from their local pharmacy or from their US-based mail-order pharmacies. However, following recent legislative changes in the US, mainly geared towards limiting the import of prescription drugs protected by US patents, and also last years scandal of the giant Canada Pharmacy supplying counterfeit prescription drugs, the future for US consumers to buy prescription drugs online from Canadian Pharmacies seems very uncertain.



Based in the UK, PrescriptionDrugs4u.com provides all of the branded and generic prescription drugs that consumers might expect to source from Canadian pharmacy organisations. However, the company provides US consumers with the added assurance that they are sourcing prescription drugs online from a very secure and robust pharmaceutical supply chain, with UK pharmacies being subjected to very tight controls. Licensed UK pharmacies are regulated by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), a government agency and part of the Department of Health, responsible for ensuring that medicines and medical devices work. Also, bona fide online pharmacies are verified and licensed by the General Pharmaceutical Council, something that can be confirmed on the organisation’s website.



PrescriptionDrugs4u.com Research Assistant, Richard Harper, explains the benefits to US citizens of sourcing prescription drugs online from UK pharmacies: “One in four US consumers buy their prescription drugs online, and of these, some 30% expressed that they are not confident about buying prescription drugs safely on the Internet. However, the UK online pharmacy supply chain is very well regulated, meaning that US citizens stand a much greater chance of receiving genuine prescription drugs and at prices more competitive than sourcing within the US”.



With over 30 years worth of experience in providing prescription-only drugs, PrescriptionDrugs4u.com supplies most branded and generic prescription drugs to consumers throughout the globe. As it sources its drugs from just two reputable, licensed UK pharmacies, the company presents itself as a reliable and safer alternative to other online pharmacies outside of the US.



