Online PHR Provider ZweenaHealth Announces New Pricing Plan

Hopewell, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- ZweenaHealth.com (Zweena) offers new members a Limited Time Special Introductory Offer to become empowered healthcare consumers. This new offer allows customers to get started with creating their own Personal Health Record without any of the hassle.



For a limited time, new members will get their first 20 pages of medical records digitized at no cost to them ($85 Value) and Zweena will waive up to $20 in associated copy charges ($20 Value). New members pay a $10 per month access fee per account to enjoy all the benefits of your Zweena Health Record (ZHR). This is a total savings of $105. There is no annual contract with Zweena, just a monthly access fee which can be cancelled at any time. Adults 18 and over can take advantage of this limited time offer simply by applying promotional code INTRO during enrollment.



How Zweena works: Members go to www.zweenahealth.com and provide Zweena with information and authorization to contact their doctors. Zweena collects their medical records. Once the health information is collected our specially trained staff scans, transcribes, and digitizes health data and medical records into an organized, user-friendly online platform that makes it easy to track, store, share and monitor both individual and family health information. The Zweena Health Record (ZHR) is a proprietary, secure, web-based application that is integrated with Microsoft HealthVault. We publish your digital data to HealthVault, which features a wealth of health applications including national labs, pharmacies, and health services. Zweena is both service and an application. We do all the work for you!



To learn more or get started, please visit zweenahealth.com, send an email to info@zweenahealth.com or call the Zweena help line on 877-848-4248 for more information.



About Zweena

Zweena empowers patients, their families and healthcare providers to get the best care and make the best health decisions proactively. Zweena achieves this by collecting patient medical records, assembling and storing them with Microsoft HealthVault, and delivering an online personal health record that is safe, private, and easy to access and share at any time, and from any place. Zweena provides you with an easy and structured way to access and store your personal health record, helping you to make sense of it all and always keeping your vital health information within reach during those critical moments in life.