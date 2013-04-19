Online Platform Serves as Crowd Funding Platform for Football Projects

Islington London Boro, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Footie Funder, the first of its kind online platform for crowd-funding football projects, helps promote football projects from across the globe. It serves as a platform where all the football ‘crowd’ including clubs, officials, fans, players etc. come together to fund projects related to football contributing to football in general as well as the development of the game. These projects are aimed at increasing the participation in football and the activities related to the game.



There is a higher cause behind the website’s initiative of football funding. Footie Funder states, “Footie Funder helps address some of society's key challenges, such as social inclusion, health, education and inequalities. Our aim is to discover football talent, create opportunities for local people and ultimately help create the stars of the future.” Reviews for Footiefunder during its testing phase were extremely positive at Global Sports Forum which took place in Barcelona, March 2012. Manchester United’s Eric Cantona called the initiative ‘terrific for grassroot football’. The web initiative also received good reviews from top sports writers, fans, FIFA agents and organizations such as Columbianitos, which is an organization that leverages football to help impoverished kids of Columbia.



The initiative has been started based on the belief that a good project, community, individual or club can get enough money for football by garnering enough backers via Footie Funder, by providing them the opportunity to make small contributions. Footie Funder claims that people from anywhere in the world can place a pitch in the website which would require continuous promotion after pitching. The contributions obtained may range from small sums to gigantic ones and sometimes, non-financial rewards as well, such as CDs, T-shirts etc.



"With the world economy in difficulty, harnessing technology and crowd power to finance football projects could not have come at a better time. This is the solution that the game has been waiting for", says one top football official.



For more information about football crowd-funding through Footie Funder, log on to www.footiefunder.com and watch the reviews in You Tube.



