Online Players Adopting Marketplace Model

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Indian online shopping space has seen some significant changes, from the online retailers changing their business models to a number of new websites joining the segment. With growing competition as well as changing consumer trends, the online shopping giants have to come up with new ideas to sustain their position. Online retailers who aggregate products from vendors are turning to start-ups for support at the backend, as they shed inventory in favor of the marketplace model. This is creating a wave of opportunity for young ventures offering services ranging from warehousing and inventory management to logistics and data analytics for e-commerce portals. Besides this, some of the online retailers are still operating open hybrid model including both inventory and market place model, especially apparel retailers. But they are also shifting more towards market place due to its various advantages over inventory led model.



According to our research report, “Booming Online Retail Market Outlook 2017”, the online retail market has been growing at tremendous rate with rising active internet users, and growing culture of smart-phones and tablets. The report also studies the latest trends and drivers, including growing sales in tier-2 & tier-3 cities, entry of foreign players, venture capitalist pumping huge sums that will boost the online retail market in India.



The report studies the online retail market, including the product categories such as electronics, apparel and accessories, books and magazines, home and kitchen appliances, baby products etc. It discusses in detail all the product categories within the current market and provides forecasts till 2017. In addition, the report covers a regional analysis of the online retail market, including break-ups into north, west, east, and south regions, and tier-1, tier-2 and tier-3 cities’ shares.



RNCOS’ comprehensive study also includes a survey on consumer behavior towards online shopping, which was conducted to understand the online retail market in a better way. The survey analyzed buying preferences, mode of payments, most preferred online portals, and spending patterns under different price bands. The report also provides an insight into the government policies and regulations (cyber laws), and various industry roadblocks.



The report “Booming Online Retail Market Outlook 2017”, is an outcome of comprehensive research and unbiased analysis of the Indian online retail sector and its various product categories to present a clear picture of the past and present market trends. In addition, the report covers detail analysis of key players such as Flipkart, Snapdeal, Homeshop18, Myntra, Jabong etc. with their business overview, supply chain model, marketing strategy and strength-weakness analysis. In this way, the report presents a balanced research outlook on the potentials of the Indian online retail sector.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM643.htm



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About RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.