Online PPI Claims Handler Helps Customers Get the Money They Are Rightfully Owed, Fast

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2012 -- PPI, or Payment Protection Insurance, was originally created in an effort to help safeguard people with loans, mortgages and credit cards in the event they ever became unable to make payments.



Unfortunately, due to the high commissions and profits earned from PPI, over the past 10 years numerous well-known lenders throughout the UK have mis-sold PPI to customers who never needed it or were not qualified to use it.



In fact, according to the Policy Assessment Service, about 40 percent of the more than 20 million PPI policyholders in the UK said they were unaware they even had a PPI policy.



This issue has created a lot of buzz in the financial industry; leading to nearly one million PPI claims in the second half of 2011.



But with an array of PPI claim handlers on the market, it can be hard for people to know which ones are legitimate and which will offer the greatest returns.



With speedy turnaround times and a no-win-no-fee policy, numerous people are turning to PPI.com, the leading authority in PPI claims, to help them secure the money they are rightfully owed. Regulated by the Ministry of Justice, PPI.com requires no up-front costs from customers and only gets paid if a claim is successful. The company handles all of the cumbersome paperwork associated with filing a PPI claim and keeps customers up-to-date on each stage of the process.



There are a wide range of ways in which banks mis-sold PPI to customers. From adding PPI without ever asking a customer if they wanted it, to telling customers they were more likely to be approved for a loan with the inclusion of PPI, the list goes on and on.



No matter the reason, PPI.com aims to help customers reclaim the money they are owed, and possibly even additional compensation.



According to PPI.com, “We will battle to get the very most for you, this doesn’t just include getting back the original PPI payments, but also the interest you have lost. And for many of our claimants, we secure additional compensation for the general inconvenience caused to you.”



With PPI.com, the PPI claims procedure is simple and typically lasts between eight and 10 weeks. Customers can begin the PPI claim process by filling out the easy-to-use online form found at PPI.com.



The company recommends people who are unsure if they are eligible for a PPI claim to contact them.



For more information, visit http://www.PPI.com



About PPI.com

With speedy turnaround times and a no-win-no-fee policy, PPI.com is the leading authority in PPI claims, helping people secure the money they are rightfully owed. Registered with the Ministry of Justice (CRM Number: 19966), PPI.com requires no up-front costs from customers and only gets paid if a claim is successful. The company handles all of the cumbersome paperwork associated with filing a PPI claim and keeps customers up-to-date on each stage of the process.