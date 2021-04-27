Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Online Premium Cosmetics Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Online Premium Cosmetics Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Online Premium Cosmetics. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are CHANEL (France),LancÃ´me (France),Dior (France),EstÃ©e Lauder (United States),Elizabeth Arden (Switzerland),L'Oreal (France),Clinique (United States),SK-II (Japan),NARS Cosmetics (France),MAC (United States),Clarins (France),Shiseido (Japan).



Definition:

Premium cosmetics are a category of products that change or improve the appearance of the face or the texture or fragrance of the body. Premium cosmetics are usually combinations of chemical compounds that come from natural sources. They can also be artificial, synthetic, or halal. The Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) industry have declined after the COVID 19 pandemic, but the impact is not as severe as in other industries. Although discretionary spending has decreased, consumer behavior in the BPC market has changed towards safe and reliable products. Products that have a lower risk of contamination due to automation and longer shelf life and support the rationing of consumables are likely to attract attention in the near future. Brands are also focusing on improving their delivery lines with a view to strengthening their e-commerce channel and offering home wellness products that are very suitable in this volatile business environment.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Online Premium Cosmetics Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

The Rising Awareness and Willingness of Consumers to Spend More on Premium Beauty Products

Rising Financial Independence among Women and Beauty Consciousness among Men



Market Drivers:

Increasing Brand Recognition and Influence of Premium Cosmetics

The Growing Demand for Wellness Beauty Products and Natural Cosmetics

Increasing Preference for Online Shopping



Challenges:

The Presence of Several Key Players



Opportunities:

Technology Advancement That Help In Providing Showroom-Like Shopping Experience

Increasing Usage of the Internet, E-Commerce Business

Increase in the Focus on Modernizing the Websites



The Global Online Premium Cosmetics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Skin Care, Fragrance, Makeup, Hair Care, Sun Care, Bath and Shower), Application (Individual Use, Commercial Use), Platform (E-commerce Portal, Company Owned Portal), Content (Chemical, Natural, Organic), End-User (Men, Women, Children)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



