Online Preschool Offers Complimentary Summer School Lesson

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Busy Bee Preschool is an innovative well-rounded preschool curriculum that gives parents a wonderful alternative in education for their preschool age children. The preschool lesson plans have engaging, age appropriate academics for preschoolers as well as character building values that help children develop a strong sense of self and reinforce basic values that help them make good choices and succeed socially. Busy Bee Preschool strives to help children entering school in the fall make the transition with ease. The all online preschool program includes thorough, step-by-step, easy to follow preschool lesson plans that incorporate academics, character building concepts, books, music, art and crafts, printable worksheets, and fun activities. Children develop communication, listening, memory, reasoning, fine and gross motor skills, imagination, all while having fun as they play and learn.



“Busy Bee Preschool is offering this complimentary lesson to help parents understand just how well rounded, easy to use, and professionally developed our preschool lesson plans truly are. Our goal is to provide parent/teacher with a curriculum that helps preschoolers develop a positive sense of self and help them be academically and emotionally ready and confident when they walk into the kindergarten classroom for the first time. And, if a parent is deciding to home school his or her child, this complimentary lesson plan is a great way to test the waters,” said a Busy Bee Preschool representative. “Our free preschool lesson is a terrific way to see what Busy Bee Preschool Lessons are all about. Your child will love interacting with you at home and the parent child bond will be strengthened when you learn together. With preschool curriculum like this, the only limitation is your imagination”.



Busy Bee Preschool is a fun, informative and unique online preschool offering complimentary and paid resources. The company sells wonderful products rich in educational and social lessons. “Our popular programs include; I Can Be Creative and I Can Be Healthy. The one complimentary lesson is a way for parents test our curriculum without a financial commitment. Plus, their children will benefit, too!”



The free preschool lesson plans for preschool comes with step-by-step lesson plans for Mommy or Daddy. The lessons are printable and so easy to understand and teach. If you can read it, you can teach it!



About Busy Bee Lessons

Busy Bee Lessons is an innovative preschool lesson curriculum provider for on and off-line solutions to make parents’ lives easier. Offering organized lessons that save time and money for all kinds of curriculum, the material presented by Busy Bee Preschool Lessons is created to strengthen parent-child bond, build relationships, and even save on time and money. For additional information please visit, http://www.busybeelessons.com/.