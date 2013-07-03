Online Press Release Distribution Service Reports Hits of over 1K Within Days

Manchester, Lancs -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Online press release distribution recently conducted an experiment to determine just how many hits an online press release can attract. Based on Release-News's 'Gold' level package analytics's showed hits to a single press release consistently over 1000. In some cases a sudden spike of upto 2K was seen, this giving promising results to any online marketer or journalist. This however is just an indicator, a story could attract less or depending on the news gain several thousands of views.



With search engines becoming more real time and the increased use of micro blogging platforms including Twitter, the internet has become one of the number one news sources. For news publishers this means a combination of online press release distribution sites and social networking sites can form a viral explosion of visitors.



These new findings discovered where part of an experiment to determine just how effective a press release can be. There are some other factors to take into consideration though. The popularity of the subject, competition and interest of the press release. Also, how well a press release is written all effect the exposure and results.



Andrew Braithwaite from Release-News.com said:



"I still think online press release distribution is one of the best ways to gain fast exposure. It brings targeted visitors to your news and it can encourage new clients. Using extended distribution services included in our gold package can target people further. Many businesses use our service as part of their monthly marketing efforts".



Other observations discovered from this latest experiment found that hits were generated in a spike like form. Visitors then dropped off considerably, just like you would expect from a news release. Although, press releases seemed to then hold a decent organic search result which continued to feed a small stream of targeted visitors to the story.



Other SEO benefits should then be achieved in the form of natural links from the press release, not to mention the syndication of it to many other news websites.



About Release-News.com

Release-News.com is a press release website service which offers several distribution packages including free distribution. Ideal for small to medium businesses, the website currently has an Alexa rank of around 36K.