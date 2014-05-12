Online Preview of Latest Karl F. Hollenbach's Book Announced

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Holy Ground, the latest title by best-selling and award-winning author Karl F. Hollenbach, is now available to preview on the CreateSpace website. The book is due to be officially launched at the end of the month, but readers can now have a look through the first pages.



Holy Ground is a suspense/mystery where the mysterious disappearance of David Crist’s aunt and uncle lead to a seventy-year-old crime no one even knew was committed, leaving David to discover how the two events are connected.



Astrid Gay, book publicist for the publisher, Books, Authors, And Artists (BAA), says, “Readers can get a taste of Mr. Hollenbach’s Holy Ground on CreateSpace right now. We’re hoping that some of these early readers will take advantage of the preview feature to let us know what they think of the beginning of the book.”



Holy Ground (ISBN: 9781497421707) will be available both as a paperback and a Kindle through CreateSpace and Amazon from the 20th May 2014. You can learn more about the book on the BAA website . The book may be previewed on CreateSpace right now.



About Karl F. Hollenbach

Karl F. Hollenbach was born in 1925 in Louisville, Kentucky. He received his B.A. and M. Ed. from the University of Louisville. His esoteric and metaphysical articles have been published in Japan and England as well as the United States. He and his artist wife live on Dunsinane Hill Farm near Fort Knox, Kentucky.



Additional information about the author may be found at http://BooksAuthorsAndArtists.com , on Books, Authors and Artists Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BooksAuthorsAndArtists , and on Goodreads .



About Books, Authors, and Artists

Books, Authors, And Artists is the publishing division of internet marketing KY, LLC. It specializes in book publication by enhancing the public awareness of selected authors, both new and previously published. Additionally, visual artists who participate by creating graphics and artwork are featured.



For more information, please contact Astrid Gay, book publicist, via email at astrid@booksauthorsandartists.com . You can also visit the website at http://www.BooksAuthorsAndArtists.com



Astrid Gay

Books, Authors, and Artists

Louisville, KY 40204, USA

1.502.438.8839

astrid@booksauthorsandartists.com

http://www.BooksAuthorsAndArtists.com