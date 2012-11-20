"Online Printing Authority" 4OVER4.COM Introduces New Headshots & Comp Card Printing Offer

Astoria, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Leading NY print provider 4OVER4.COM recently launched a high quality and affordable headshots and comp cards printing service for models, actors, and more. 4OVER4.COM is a leader among online printing companies and a provider of quality digital and offset online printing services including catalog printing, cheap banners, custom labels, and other custom printing applications.



Leading web printer 4OVER4.COM now offers quality and superior model headshots and comp cards (AKA composite cards, flip cards, z cards, zed cards) printing. Comp cards provide very effective marketing for models and actors. 4OVER4.COM comp cards are offered in either black and white, full color, or both, depending on customer requirements.



Top web printer 4OVER4.COM offers headshots and model comp cards on premium 14pt gloss cardstock, which is 40% thicker than the usual 10pt cardstock employed by most print providers, and provides more quality and durability. 4OVER4.COM also includes the option of ultra-heavyweight 16pt gloss cardstock, as well as the exclusive 18pt uncoated cardstock, to match any quallity requirements the customer may have.



“4OVER4.COM provides quality headshots and comp cards that are some of the best in the industry, with a prime selection of quality ultra-thick papers, trusted quality assurance and great value low cost and fast turnaround printing. Take advantage of same-day turnarounds and a print quality that will set you apart from the crowd," says 4OVER4.COM Principal Taso Panagiotopoulos.



For more information about the new 4OVER4 headshots and comp cards printing service or for any updates or inquiries, please visit 4over4.com/printing/headshot-printing, email support (at) 4over4 (dot) com or call the 4OVER4.COM customer care line on 1-718-932-2700.



About 4OVER4.COM

Online printing company 4OVER4.COM, an NYC printing firm, is a green printing company that serves tens of thousands of clients nationally and whose printing New York facility began operations in 1999.4OVER4.COM provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for full color printing services since 1999, 4OVER4.COM has offered free expert file review and free online proofs without any obligation to purchase. As a green printing company, we are strongly oriented towards sustainable environmental renewal, and we are happy to lead the way with environmentally and socially responsible printing practices and projects among national as well as New York Printers.