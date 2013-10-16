Online Printing Company Offers Free 'Go Green' Logos

Battle Ground, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- FMS Printing is doing its part to help the environment, not only by offering environmentally-friendly products but encouraging others to promote the Go Green campaign.



“We offer Go-Green paper at no extra cost on the majority of our products,” said Gary Cramer, owner of FMS Printing. “We are also offering free licensed logos for use by our customers who choose our Go Green options. We have different ones for them to choose.”



FMS Printing offers the largest selection of offset and digital products in the market today, including business cards, bookmarks, brochures, car magnets, yard signs, post cards, and banners. The company’s list of products has expanded to include DVD/CD mailers, presentation folders, trading cards, and graphic T-shirts. More products are added almost every day.



New clients can visit www.fmsprinting.com and register for their free account. When they select the Go Green product options, they will be able to download one of the licensed Go Green logos to show their support for the environment.



Cramer said the program is part of FMS Printing’s tradition of strong customer care and by not charging extra for Go Green products, it maintains the company’s mission of reducing printing costs for its clients while helping the economy.



Recycling paper waste used metal printing plates, waste inks, and solvents reduce air pollution and improve employee safety at FMS Printing. The company also uses environmentally safe ink on its products.



For more information about FMS Printing or the Go Green program, contact Gary Cramer at (888) 486-7350 or email visit the company’s website at www.fmsprinting.com.



Contact:

Gary Cramer

Foundation Management Services

2210 W Main Street

Battle Ground, WA 98604

Phone: (888) 486-7350