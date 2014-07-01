Online Printing Leader, 4over4.com, Announces New Custom Printed Wine Boxes Available with Spot UV and Wonderfoil Finishes

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Online printing firm, 4over4.com, launched a new product as part of their package series, custom printed wine boxes to complement their existing stock.



These wine boxes come in a high quality paper stock in the standard size of 3.23" x 3.23" x 13.125". Customers can choose between 14 point uncoated or 18 point coated stock in either spot UV or high gloss UV coating. Wonderfoil finish can also be added to the finished product for a dramatic effect.



Low minimums of 50 are available for this product, which is part of the new collection of packaging products that also offers golf ball boxes, cube boxes, pillow boxes, and many more to meet customers’ demands.



In addition to these great packages, 4over4.com has many other products to help brands be recognized among others, such as their roll labels, ideal for customizing packages, adding new promotions or features to them.



For questions or concerns about this product or the many others offered by 4over4.com, call 718-932 to communicate with a sales representative. They’re also offering their digital printing services in Poland (Drukarnia cyfrowa in Polish) with a full list of products for their customers in this country.



About 4OVER4.COM

Online printing company 4OVER4.COM, an NYC printing firm, is a green printing company that serves tens of thousands of clients nationally and whose printing New York facility began operations in 1999.4OVER4.COM provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for full color printing services since 1999, 4OVER4.COM has offered free expert file review and free online proofs without any obligation to purchase. As a green printing company, we are strongly oriented towards sustainable environmental renewal, and we are happy to lead the way with environmentally and socially responsible printing practices and projects among national as well as New York Printers