Online Printing Leader 4OVER4.COM Introduces Special Corporate Printing Offer for Beauty Shops

Astoria, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Leading online printing provider for businesses, 4OVER4.COM, has announced a special corporate printing offer for beauty shops. With the new offer, beauty shops will be able to access special discounts on bulk printing of all their essential promotional, PR and advertising materials such as posters, flyers, stickers, banners, notepads, magnets, plastics, post-its, and more. 4OVER4.COM is a leader in the provision of online printing services and a trusted provider of quality digital and offset online printing services including flyer printing, label printing, large format printing, personalized labels and other custom printing applications.



Advertising is really the lifeblood of the beauty industry; whether through word of mouth, radio, TV, the Internet or print media. Because most beauty shops operate within small neighborhoods or communities, print-based advertising is ideal because of the lower price point and wider reach. Flyers, billboards, posters, stickers, banners and more can be used to effectively promote beauty shops, their products, new trends, and their services within their locale.



During certain seasons of the year, beauty shops go into full swing; and during these occasions a beauty shop manager or owner may likely be faced with thousands of dollars in advertisement or marketing-related printing costs - costs that can be remarkably lowered with the 4OVER4 corporate printing offer for beauty shops.



With the new special offer from 4OVER4.COM, beauty shops can remarkably lower costs on bulk printing of posters, flyers, stickers, banners, large-format prints and more, by accessing special discounts from 4OVER4.COM. For more information on the offer, beauty shop representatives can contact 4OVER4.COM customer service.



"We are offering beauty shop owners the opportunity of improving their business bottom line by saving on essential monthly or yearly printing costs with our special bulk printing discounts. They can now get quality printing for even less with 4OVER4.COM," says 4OVER4.COM Principal Taso Panagiotopoulos.



For more information about the 4OVER4 corporate printing offer for beauty shops or for general inquiries, please email support@4over4.com or call the 4OVER4.COM customer care line on 1-718-932-2700.



About 4OVER4.COM

Online printing company 4OVER4.COM, an NYC printing firm, is a green printing company that serves tens of thousands of clients nationally and whose printing New York facility began operations in 1999.4OVER4.COM provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for full color printing services since 1999, 4OVER4.COM has offered free expert file review and free online proofs without any obligation to purchase. As a green printing company, we are strongly oriented towards sustainable environmental renewal, and we are happy to lead the way with environmentally and socially responsible printing practices and projects among national as well as New York Printers.