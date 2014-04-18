Online Printing Leader Explains Invitation Printing Rules for Spring Weddings

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Professional printing leaders at 4OVER4.COM posted a new blog entry to help readers create the perfect file before ordering invitation printing. Spring is a popular season for weddings, and anticipating seasonal orders, the printing expert created a guide for users to get their invitation files ready.



As the post explains, spring is a season of natural and pastel colors. Users have a rich color palette to choose from, as it basically includes any color of nature. Eco-friendly invitations are also recommended. The online printer advises customers to get color samples prior to making a large order, because once on paper, colors tend to look different.



Also featured on the ‘Invitation Printing 101: Spring Wedding Edition’ post, the importance of light and textured printing material. Paper can turn a very basic design into a luxurious invitation, something that a wedding celebration requires. Suggested paper options include linens, shimmering metallics, and the ultra thick prestige collection.



One of the advantages of choosing a professional printer is that their paper selection has already been tested, so customers won’t have to face inconveniences or waste money on materials that are not suitable for print. They also provide the matching invitation envelopes to complete the quality package.



As additional suggestions, 4OVER4.COM tells readers to choose a font that reflects the feeling of the season and the style of the upcoming wedding. Reminding them of the fact that fonts are files, and they should either be sent to the printer or rasterized by the graphic designer. Who should also make sure to leave enough bleed and trim space to avoid losing any element of the design.



4OVER4.COM is a renowned printer of the NY area, specialized in customizable formats and high print quality. Customers can make direct orders through the company website or by calling 718-932-2700. The company opened a division in Poland, offering a wide range of printing products, including high quality flyers and business cards (Polish: Wizytowki).



About 4OVER4.COM

Online printing company 4OVER4.COM, an NYC printing firm, is a green printing company that serves tens of thousands of clients nationally and whose printing New York facility began operations in 1999. 4OVER4.COM provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for full color printing services since 1999, 4OVER4.COM has offered free expert file review and free online proofs without any obligation to purchase. As a green printing company, we are strongly oriented towards sustainable environmental renewal, and we are happy to lead the way with environmentally and socially responsible printing practices and projects among national as well as New York Printers.