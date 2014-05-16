Online Printing Leaders 4over4.com Offers Discounted Response Cards for Spring Wedding Season

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- 4over4.com, invitation printing experts, are now offering a 5% discount on the exquisite line of deluxe response cards, a wedding favorite since they are the ideal complement for any invitation customers buy for their events.



The special offering, includes a wide range of paper types, quantities, ink colors, finishes and even rounded corners to please the most demanding tastes and at the same time allowing every customer to personalize their designs as much as they want to, giving them multiple options for their response cards.



Customers can choose between 50 to 1,000 prints that come in standard sizes or custom order a different one. The seasonal offer includes an online proof, so people can see on screen how the print will look like after as well as personalized support to ensure optimum printing results,a next day hard copy proof is also available for an additional fee.



High Gloss UV coating is offered for those looking to make their response cards stand out and finishing them with a luxurious look that complements every theme.



4over4.com line of response cards can be printed in their pearl line of shimmering metallic papers, as well as glossy, uncoated and many other paper selection available on their site. Matching white envelopes can be requested for an extra charge.



For information about this sale or any other service provided by 4over4.com, call (718) 932-2700 to talk to a representative or visit their site for a complete list of their products. They recently started a partnership with the internet printing Warsow site (Drukarnia internetowa Warszawa in Polish) to be able to offer the same range of products in that European region.



About 4OVER4.COM

Online printing company 4OVER4.COM, an NYC printing firm, is a green printing company that serves tens of thousands of clients nationally and whose printing New York facility began operations in 1999.4OVER4.COM provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for full color printing services since 1999, 4OVER4.COM has offered a free expert file review and free online proofs without any obligation to purchase. As a green printing company, we are strongly oriented towards sustainable environmental renewal, and we are happy to lead the way with environmentally and socially responsible printing practices and projects among national as well as New York Printers.