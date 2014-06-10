Online Project Management Software Company Mavenlink Announces New Thought Leadership Program

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Mavenlink, a company that offers innovative online project management software, has just announced a new Thought Leadership Program that is ideal for both small and medium-sized business owners. The webinar, titled “The Cost of Doing Business,” will be hosted by the company’s CEO and co-founder Ray Grainger.



Grainger is confident that the webinar will be well-attended and that it will help attendees learn how to succeed. A previous webinar that he conducted had over 400 business owners in attendance. As CEO and co-founder of the project management software company, Grainger believes strongly that every business deserves a chance to succeed. Thanks to both his company’s software products and the upcoming webinar, Grainger is determined to help businesses become as successful as possible.



For example, during the webinar, both Grainger and Sean Crafts, the CCO and co-founder of Mavenlink will cover macro business and workforce trends; customer and service provider challenges; key aspects to growing a profitable project-based services business with confidence; and business and team management technology considerations.



“Today, more companies are breaking down into collaborative networks of smaller organizations with even greater specialization,” noted Grainger, adding that more than ever, companies are relying on a large network of specialized service providers.



“This is giving rise to a massive and rapidly growing ‘contingent’ workforce that I feel will make up 40 percent of the entire workforce by 2020.”



The fact that Grainger and Crafts would spend their time teaching a webinar to help small and medium-sized business owners succeed probably does not come as a surprise to the many clients their software has helped over the years. The company’s software has helped countless businesses improve everything from collaboration and project management to social networking and financial control. Mavenlink’s innovative software currently helps over 500,000 users in more than 150 countries conduct business with anyone at anytime, while keeping everything in their companies running as smoothly as possible.



Anybody who would like more information about Mavenlink is welcome to visit the company’s user friendly website; there, they can read more about the online project management software and if they like, sign up for a 10-day free trial.



About Mavenlink

In everything that Mavenlink does, they challenge the notion that only big business can have sophisticated and technically advanced management and software tools. Mavenlink believes strongly that every business deserves a chance to succeed and that’s why they’ve set out to level the playing field. Mavenlink's Growth Management Software enables business owners and managers of any size business to work together in an on-line environment, as well as conduct a wide range of business activities with internal teams and outside partners from anywhere in the world easily and securely. For more information, please visit https://www.mavenlink.com/