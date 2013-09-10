Online Project Management Software Company Mavenlink Hosts Innovative "Growth Management Insights"

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Mavenlink, creator and provider of online project management software, which allows all small to mid-sized business to collaborate online, announces the new "Growth Management Insights" program inaugurated by the webinar, "The Cost of Doing Business." Hosted by services industry expert and Mavelink CEO, Ray Grainger, the introductory webinar helps business owners understand the key indicators needed to measure success and plan for sustainable growth.



Over 400 business owners signed up for the first scheduled webinar, with more being scheduled every day. The webinar covers topics from workforce trends and macro business, customer service challenges, technology considerations and the key aspects to growing a profitable project-based services business successfully and confidently. Mr. Grainger will share examples from companies like Accenture, a company that has maximized profits by making every deal a profitable venture.



Mavenlink CEO Ray Grainger shares his knowledge gained over 25 years in high technology consulting. With a BS in Engineering with distinction from Harvey Mudd College, Mr. Grainer was previously the Executive Vice President of Professional Services and Strategic Alliances at InQuira, now owned by Oracle, where he grew the company from 6 million to 35 million dollars in revenue. Previously, he served as a Global Managing Partner at Accenture for 17 years.



Mavenlink was founded in 2008, launched in January 2010, and founded on the concept that every business deserves a chance to succeed. Mavenlink's intelligent and powerful project management software platform enables companies to do this by giving them and their service providers more control over service delivery, productivity and profitability.



In just under three and a half years, Mavenlink's software has reached nearly half a million users in 190 countries around the globe. With nearly 600 five-star reviews, it is the number one application in Google Apps Marketplace. Easy to implement, easy to use, and enabled internationally for nearly every industry, Mavenlink allows companies to work smarter by providing software for team management, file sharing, project history, mobile applications and many more.



About Mavenlink

In everything Mavenlink does, it challenges the notion that only big business can have sophisticated and technically advanced management and software tools. The company believes that every business deserves a chance to succeed, and that’s why it has set out to level the playing field. Mavenlink's Growth Management Software enables business owners and managers of any size business to work together in an online environment, as well as conduct a wide range of business activities with internal teams and outside partners from anywhere in the world easily and securely. For more information, visit http://www.mavenlink.com.