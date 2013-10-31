Online Project Management Software Firm Mavenlink Introduces Webinar Series on Growth Management

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Mavenlink, a Growth Management software company specializing in online project management software, has just introduced a new Growth Management strategic initiative that is targeted to small and medium-sized businesses.



The new strategic initiative, which began recently with an inaugural webinar titled “The Cost of Doing Business,” hosted by CEO Ray Grainger, drew more than 400 national business owners from the professional service industry and points to the community interest and need for information and advice in this growing category.



During the webinar, Grainger covered a variety of important and interesting topics including macro business and workforce trends; customer and service provider challenges; the primary methods to grow a profitable and project-based services business, and business management technology considerations.



Grainger explained that more and more companies are currently morphing into collaborative networks made up of small organizations—each one with a great deal of specialization. This has resulted in companies that are “leaner, more nimble, and relying on an extensive network of specialized service providers,” which he said are part of a rapidly growing contingent workforce. Assessing the value of these service workers and possibly taking steps to change the ratio of employees to contractors may be one way for businesses to improve their bottom line.



The recently-introduced webinar is part of Mavenlink’s strong belief that every company deserves a chance to succeed. Its project management software allows companies to manage all of their projects, milestones and tasks in a collaborative, online workspace environment – resulting in greater efficiencies and productivity.



“All project participants can update the project activities, so everyone stays on the same page,” according to an article on the company’s website.



Additional information about Mavenlink is available online via Mavenlink.com, where interested visitors can learn more about how online project management software can improve their business. By clicking the Tour tab at the top of the homepage, visitors will get an in-depth explanation of how the innovative software works.



About Mavenlink

Mavenlink is a Growth Management software company specializing in advanced project management for professional services businesses. Mavenlink’s Growth Management software enables business owners and managers to collaborate in a cohesive, online workspace environment and conduct a wide range of business activities with internal teams and external partners from anywhere in the world, easily, securely and productively. For more information, please visit Mavenlink.com.