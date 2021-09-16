Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2021 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Online Project Management Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Online Project Management Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Online Project Management Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



IBM (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),Oracle Corporation (United States),Service Now (United States),SAP (Germany),Zoho (India),Autodesk (United States),Unit4 (Netherlands),Aconex (Australia),NetSuite (United States)



Definition:

Project management software helps the project manager to get started and execute the project successfully. It helps in planning, managing costs, tracking activities, and scheduling. It also organises complex projects with milestones, task lists and tasks. Project management is the core function of business and includes, estimating resources, acquiring human and material resources, assigning tasks, directing activities, reporting and analyzing. Moreover, it manages and forecasts the resources to ensure the timely delivery.



Market Trend:

Rising Focus of Project Managers towards the Tools for Data Analytics and Presentation



Market Drivers:

Increasing workloads and shrinking resources are fuelling the market growth. These rising workloads are forcing the companies to implement technology applications which increases the productivity. Also, there has been increase in adoption of project manag



Challenges:

Time Required for Learning the Software



Opportunities:

Increasing Usage of Project Management Solutions in Developing Economies

Standardization of Processes and Workflows by Project Management Software is Boosting the Market



The Global Online Project Management Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Application based, Web based), Project type (Capital Projects, Non capital Projects), Purchase Plan (Professional, Premium, Essentials), Subscription (Monthly, Quarterly, Half yearly, Yearly), Organisation size (SMEs, Large enterprises)



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



