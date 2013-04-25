Online Recreation Store Launches Fiesta Floating Private Island Raft by SportsStuff

Traverse City, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- A retailer of various outdoor summer products, the Recreation and Sports Store Online has announced the release of the Fiesta Floating Private Island by SportsStuff. The 11.5 foot long and 11.5 foot wide raft accommodates up to eight people at a time. It is an ideal product for groups to enjoy the day in a lake or large swimming pool.



The raft features eight contoured back and arm rests, along with built-in molded cup holders. It also has a mesh bottom, allowing water to filter through and make the product comfortable and cool to sit in. A floating inflatable cooler, holding up to 16 quarts, is included to make the raft even more convenient and versatile.



Available for $299 with free shipping, the Fiesta Floating Private Island is durable as well. The system has a PVC anchor bag and heavy-duty PVC mesh seating. A central air chamber is built in to give the unit extra support, while a speed safety valve allows the raft to quickly inflate and deflate. Users can therefore safely and easily have this as a party raft. It also features molded boarding handles so everyone can get onto and off the raft easily.



The Recreation and Sports Store Online sells a number of inflatable boats, water sports products, tubes, and more for the summer. Sporting goods, bikes, trampolines, and mountainboards are also available at reasonable prices. Products, including the Fiesta Floating Private Island raft, are easily bought by pressing the “Buy Now” link, taking the customer to the product page on Amazon.com for convenient purchasing.



For more information on the raft, visit the Recreation and Sports Store Online at http://recreationandsportsworld.com/water-toys/floating-island-raft-sportsstuff. Details on additional products in the company’s catalog are available on its website.



Contact: J. McPhee

mcpheejudy@gmail.com

515 Highland Park Drive

Traverse City, MI 49686