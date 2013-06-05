Online Recruitment Market Analysis in the US 2012-2016 : ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Online Recruitment market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 5.45 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is an increase in the number of social recruiting platforms. The Online Recruitment market in the US has also been witnessing an increased adoption of mobile devices. However, lack of security and confidentiality could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



View Full Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/online-recruitment-market-in-the-us-2012-2016-report.html



Online Recruitment market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Online Recruitment market in the US landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space include CareerBuilder.com, Indeed.com, LinkedIn Corp., and Monster.com.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Absolutely Health Care, CollegeRecruiter.com LLC, Craigslist Inc., Dice Holdings Inc., HealtheCareers.com, HospitalDreamJobs.com, SimplyHired.com, and TopUSAJobs.com.



Buy a copy of this report@ http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=168688&type=S



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Website: http://www.researchmoz.us/

Visit@ http://technoviamarketresearchreports.blogspot.com/