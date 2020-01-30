Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2020 -- Latest 2020 version of Online Recruitment Market study of 103+ data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand in depth analysis. "Online Recruitment Market by Type (Permanent Online Recruitment, Part Time Online Recruitment), by Application (Accounting/Finance, Computing, Engineering, Construction, IT (Information Technology), Telecommunication, Nursing and other Medical Care, Hotel/Catering, Sales/Marketing, Teaching, HR (Human Resources), Others) and Region - Forecast and Status to 2025". At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research assessment of the Market contains a historical trend, current growth factors with opinions view & industry certified market details. The research study provides estimates for Online Recruitment Forecast till 2026*. Some of the key players profiled are Growing usage of social media and easy access to hassle-free job information, For a full, detailed list, view our report, Decline in profitability due to a high level of competition, For a full, detailed list, view our report, Increase in the use of AI-powered searches & For a full, detailed list, view our report etc.



About Online Recruitment

Online recruitment is the process of using the Internet to seek out and recruit talented candidates for an organization actively. The trickiest part of online recruiting may be deciding the best way to introduce a job offer to a candidate. The purpose of online recruitment is to make the processes more efficient and effective, which would make them cost-effective also. Online recruitment can reach a larger number of potential employees and facilitate the selection process.



HTF MI's analysts forecast the online recruitment market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 6.95% during the period 2018-2022.



HTF MI's report, Online Recruitment Market in the US 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Market driver

- Growing usage of social media and easy access to hassle-free job information

- For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

- Decline in profitability due to a high level of competition

- For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

- Increase in the use of AI-powered searches

- For a full, detailed list, view our report



Competition Analysis



Online Recruitment Market - Vendor Landscape: CareerBuilder, College Recruiter, Indeed (Recruit Holdings), LinkedIn, Monster, Robert Half International



The Study is segmented by following Product Type Permanent Online Recruitment, Part Time Online Recruitment



Major applications/end-users industry are as follows Accounting/Finance, Computing, Engineering, Construction, IT (Information Technology), Telecommunication, Nursing and other Medical Care, Hotel/Catering, Sales/Marketing, Teaching, HR (Human Resources), Others



Region Segmentation: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc



** Customized Report with 2-level country break-up is available

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Asia (Indonesia, China, Japan, Taiwan, India, Korea, RoA)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Others (Middle East, Africa)



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Recruitment are as follows:

- History Year: 2014-2018

- Base Year: 2018

- Estimated Year: 2019

- Forecast Year 2019 to 2026



Highly Competitive Market [Perfect Competition; C4 Index above 50% of Total Market Share]

- Focus of the study is to analyse characteristics that affect the nature of competition and pricing.

- Identifying Influencing factors keeping Online Recruitment Market Intense, factored with periodic analysis of CR4 & CR8 concentration ratio.

- Predictive analysis on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour.

- To analyse the competitive developments, such as new product launch and merger & acquisition, in the Online Recruitmentmarket



Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:

- Online Recruitment Manufacturers

- Online Recruitment Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

- Online Recruitment Sub-component Manufacturers

- Industry Association

- Downstream Vendors



Following would be the Chapters to display the Online Recruitment market.



Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Online Recruitment, Applications of Online Recruitment, Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Raw Material and upstream Suppliers cost analysis, Process & Value Chain;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Online Recruitment, Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Company Analysis, Sales Price Analysis ;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, the UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa, Online Recruitment Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to analyze the Online Recruitment Segment Market Analysis (by Application) Major Manufacturers Analysis of Online Recruitment;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type [Permanent Online Recruitment, Part Time Online Recruitment], Market Trend by Application [Accounting/Finance, Computing, Engineering, Construction, IT (Information Technology), Telecommunication, Nursing and other Medical Care, Hotel/Catering, Sales/Marketing, Teaching, HR (Human Resources), Others];

Chapter 10, 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Online Recruitment;

Chapter 12,13, 14 and 15, to describe Online Recruitment sales channel, study Conclusion, appendix and data source.



