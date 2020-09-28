Online Recruitment Market Is Booming Worldwide with LinkedIn, Naukri, Monster

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- Global Online Recruitment Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Online Recruitment Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Recruit, LinkedIn, CareerBuilder, Monster, SEEK, Zhilian, 51job, Naukri, StepStone, Dice Holdings, Glassdoor, SimplyHired, TopUSAJobs & 104 Job Bank.



Summary

This report studies the Online Recruitment market, Online Recruitment is through the use of IT technical in network systems, help enterprises to complete the recruitment process, through the third party recruitment website or Online Recruitment services, to complete the process of recruitment by using established database or search engine tools, mainly in the recruitment website, mainly in the recruitment website.



The Online Recruitment Industry market is projected to reach 32229 million USD by 2022. Europe is the biggest market cover in this market, with more than 6061 million USD in 2016, ranking the first place, followed by United States and Japan with more than USD 5338 million and 4252 million USD in 2016.



Scope of the Report:



This report focuses on the Online Recruitment in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.



Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers : Recruit, LinkedIn, CareerBuilder, Monster, SEEK, Zhilian, 51job, Naukri, StepStone, Dice Holdings, Glassdoor, SimplyHired, TopUSAJobs, 104 Job Bank



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)



Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)



Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)



South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)



Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Permanent Online Recruitment, Part Time Online Recruitment



Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into Secretarial/Clerical , Accounting/Financia, Computing , Technical/Engineering, Professional/Managerial , Nursing/Medical/Care, Hotel/Catering, Sales/Marketing, Other Industrial/Blue Collar, Construction, Education/Teaching, HR, Scientific, Drivers, Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Online Recruitment market.

Chapter 1, to describe Online Recruitment Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;



Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Online Recruitment, with sales, revenue, and price of Online Recruitment, in 2016 and 2017;



Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;



Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Online Recruitment, for each region, from 2015 to 2020;



Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;



Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020;



Chapter 12, Online Recruitment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025;



Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Online Recruitment Market Effect Factors Analysis, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source



Table of Contents:

1. Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Report Guide

2.2 Methodology

2.3 Market Segmentation

2.4 Online Recruitment Market- Key Findings, 2020



3. Strategic Imperatives on Global Online Recruitment Market

3.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.2 Market Trends- Across Types, Applications, End User Types, Countries

3.3 Insights into Main Market Categories

3.4 Market Drivers and Restraints

3.5 Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Success

3.6 Key Online Recruitment Companies



4. Online Recruitments Market Value Outlook to 2026, By Product



5. Online Recruitments Market Value Outlook to 2026, By Segment …….



6. Online Recruitments Market Value Outlook to 2026, By Application



7 Asia Pacific Online Recruitment Market Value Outlook to 2026

7.1 Leading Online Recruitment Types contributing to Asia Pacific market

7.2 Top Applications contributing to Asia Pacific Online Recruitment

7.3 Top countries contributing to Asia Pacific Online Recruitment



8 Europe Online Recruitment Market Value Outlook to 2026

8.1 Leading Online Recruitment Types contributing to Europe market

8.2 Top Applications contributing to Europe Online Recruitment

8.3 Top countries contributing to Europe Online Recruitment



9 North America Online Recruitment Market Value Outlook to 2026

9.1 Leading Online Recruitment Types contributing to North America market

9.2 Top Applications contributing to North America Online Recruitment

9.3 Top countries contributing to North America Online Recruitment



10 South and Central America Online Recruitment Market Value Outlook to 2026

10.1 Leading Online Recruitment Types contributing to South and Central America market

10.2 Top Applications contributing to South and Central America Online Recruitment

10.3 Top countries contributing to South and Central America Online Recruitment



11 Middle East Africa Online Recruitment Market Value Outlook to 2026

11.1 Leading Online Recruitment Types contributing to Middle East Africa market

11.2 Top Applications contributing to Middle East Africa Online Recruitment

11.3 Top countries contributing to Middle East Africa Online Recruitment



12 Business Profiles of Leading Companies

12.1 Business Description, SWOT and Financial Analysis of Companies in Online Recruitment market



13 Recent Industry Developments



14 Appendix

14.1 Expertise

14.2 Sources and Methodology

14.3 Contacts



....Continued



