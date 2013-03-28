Online Reputation Management Agency Service Offered by Agile Marketing Solutions

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- Agile Marketing Solutions revealed the launch of their Online Reputation Management agency service today, permitting small to medium-size businesses to pay a low month-to-month fee and have control of managing their company's reputation online.



The program is implied to take the hassle away from companies of claiming, completing and continually overseeing their profiles on websites like www.Yelp.com and www.YellowPages.com . With a greater emphasis on getting positive reviews that also reflect search engine rankings, it's critical the information on the sites be existing and right. It is also in a company's best interest to receive the review on their own website before the customer leaves a review at a third-party review website.



"We've seen many, many companies online where the profiles are incomplete and not fully optimized. The amount of business companies are leaving on the table as a result of easy mistakes like the incorrect address or telephone numbers is staggering," says Hamza Davis, Director of Business Development at Agile Marketing Solutions. "It is a time consuming undertaking for certain, to have happy clients fill out profiles on third-party websites if they do not have account there. It is even better to have a customer leaves a positive review on the company's own website first and foremost. We also give the option for customers to leave reviews on third-party websites only AFTER leaving one on a company’s website. The outcomes, which typically are mirrored on the front web page of Google and other preferred search engines, are worth their weight in gold."



In many cases, the clients that obtained a response from a company after posting bad responses, 33 % reversed and published a beneficial evaluation, and 34 % erased the original bad evaluation. Customers are enabled and thoughtful. The trick is locating the negative comment in adequate time to make a distinction.



Reputation Management is challenging to do in addition to all of the other daily activities that must be handled. Like most systems, it's important to be alerted to any opportunities along with a detailed strategy from the beginning. Our clients’ now have the vehicle with recognizing these opportunities, setting up a response process, and proactively building partnerships along with essential influencers before a situation strikes.



About Agile Marketing Solutions

Agile Marketing Solutions is a reputation management agency that has been successfully increasing rankings and conversions for small to medium sized businesses across the United States using search engine optimization, social media, mobile marketing and reputation management.



Contact info:

Hamza Davis

Director of Business Development

Agile Marketing Solutions

2905 East Point Street, Suite 91784

Atlanta, Georgia 30344

Tel: 888-215-9092

Tel: 404-939-5631

Email: hdavis@newwebsitemarketing.com

Website: http://newwebsitemarketing.com/